Kazakh Senate approves amendments to road traffic law

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Senate of Kazakhstan has approved Draft Law "On Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on Road Traffic Issues" in the first reading, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Discussing the bill, the Majilis added new provisions that will exclude unjustified bans and pave the way for a better order on the roads. Besides, we made amendments to other legislative acts, therefore, the name of the draft law has changed. A number of amendments to the Law on Road Traffic are aimed against corruption conditions. I will mention some of them. By the letter of the law, after stopping the vehicle, a police officer must immediately come up to it, give his/her name, present the warrant card, explain the reason for the stop, and show the data of a radar gun if it was used", Deputy Vladislav Kosaryev said presenting the bill initiated by the People's Communists Party.

The bill has expanded the list of prestigious number plates, the issuance of which requires a higher fee. The drivers will be secured to photo and video recording after a car is stopped. The draft law defines the special measures entitling the law enforcement and special agencies to stop vehicles. Furthermore, it cancels the requirement for mandatory re-examination of an overdue driver's license, the prohibition of carrying passengers at night by non-scheduled road haulers as well as prohibition to make airbrushing drawings on vehicles.

According to him, those who drive their vehicles whilst under influence of alcohol or even refuse to undergo an examination for intoxication will be deprived of their driving license for the same period of 3 years. The law will reduce the penalty for violating the stop line in front of the traffic light from 5 to 3 monthly calculated indices. In addition, in case a police officer flags down a vehicle its passengers will be allowed to leave it without his permission.