Kazakh Senate approves Supreme Court judge candidacy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the plenary session of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Meirambek Taimerdenov has been elected as a judge of the country's Supreme Court, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The Head of State's proposal to elect Meirambek Taimerdenov as a judge of the Supreme Court is submitted for your consideration. Taimerdenov is a well-known and experienced lawyer. He has worked at the prosecutor's office, the agencies of justice, as well as in the judicial service. His judicial seniority exceeds 15 years, including 11 years holding superior judicial positions," said Talgat Donakov, Chairman of the High Judicial Council.

The senators unanimously supported the candidacy proposed.

Meirambek Taimerdenov was born in 1958. He has a law degree. Since December 2013, he has been the Chairman of the Almaty Regional Court.