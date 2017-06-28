Kazakh Senate elector turnout reaches 98.3% - Central Election Commission

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The turnout of the electors to select Kazakh Senate deputies is 98.3 percent. Konstantin Petrov, Member of the Kazakhstan Central Election Commission, told a briefing, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Registration of electors has been completed in all regions of Kazakhstan. According to the CEC's recent reports for the regions and Astana and Almaty cities, the turnout for the whole country equals 98.3 percent. The required quorum has been reached in all regions," said Konstantin Petrov.

The CEC member also added that according to paragraph 2 of Article 77 of the Constitutional Law on Elections in the Republic of Kazakhstan, the electors meeting is eligible if more than 50pct of the elected deputies representing all Regional Maslikhats are present.

"Currently, the meeting of electors begins in 16 regions of Kazakhstan. Preliminary results of voting will be posted on-line on the Central Election Commission website as far as the protocols are completed," Konstantin Petrov summed up.