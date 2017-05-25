Kazakh Senate elects new member of Constitutional Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Republic of Kazakhstan Senate has elected Rakhmet Mukashev as a Member of Constitutional Council, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev nominated the candidacy to this post in a plenary session of the chamber.

"You know Rakhmet Mukashev very well. He was a Deputy of the Supreme Council, a Chairman of the Committee for the legislation and judicial legal reform of Majilis. In view of his vast experience in legal activities I consider his candidacy suitable for the post of a Member of Kazakh Constitutional Council", Mr. Tokayev said.

The deputies supported the nomination.

Mukashev was born in 1956 in Kirov Village, Kokchetav oblast.

He graduated from Karaganda Higher School of the USSR Ministry of Internal Affairs. He has such titles as Candidate of Juridical Science, associate professor, Honored Worker of Kazakh Ministry of Internal Affairs and Colonel.

Record of service:

Between 1999 and 2004: Deputy of Kazakh Majilis of the 2nd Parliament, Member of the Committee for the legislation and judicial legal reform, Parliamentary Leader of Civil Party

In 2004-2005: Secretary of Kazakh Civil Party Central Committee

In 2005-2006: First Deputy Minister of Justice

In 2006-2007: Head of Kazakh President Representation in Parliament

Between 2007 and 2011: Deputy of Majilis of the 4th Parliament, Deputy Parliamentary Leader of People's Democratic Party Nur Otan, Representative of the Committee for the legislation and judicial legal reform

In 2012-2016: Deputy of Majilis of the 5th Parliament, Chairman of the Committee for the legislation and judicial legal reform.

He has received Kurmet (2001) and Parasat (2010) awards.

It is noteworthy that today the Senate has terminated the powers of Kazakh Constitutional Council Member Ubaidulla Stamkulov.