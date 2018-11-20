Kazakh Senate Speaker, Albanian FM debate trade and economic coop

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Kazakh Senate Qassym-Jomart Toqayev has received Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of Albania Ditmir Bushati, the Senate's press service reports.

Greeting the diplomat, Toqayev said that this visit would give a new impetus to strengthening Kazakhstani-Albanian cooperation.



According to the Speaker, parliamentary diplomacy may become an efficient mechanism for bolstering cooperation. He also underlined interest of Kazakhstan's senators in developing ties within the framework of the OSCE PA and invited Albanian colleagues to visit Kazakhstan.



Bushati said that Kazakhstan is Albania's reliable partner and friend. "We are on the way to critically important landmarks of cooperation. It is necessary to move ahead and beyond," he said.



The sides also discussed opportunities for strengthening trade and economic, humanitarian cooperation. Bushati brought up an issue concerning introduction of a visa-free regime for citizens of Albania, while Kazakhstanis have been enjoying visa free travels since 2012.