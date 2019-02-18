Kazakh Senate Speaker attends Munich Security Conference

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Senate Speaker Qasym-Jomart Toqayev took part in the Munich Security Conference on February 15-17, Kazinform has elarnt from the chamber's press service.

Brining together the world's most prominent politicians, experts and statesmen, the forum is traditionally dedicated to the most acute problems of global and regional security. This year the participants mainly focused on ensuring peace in the Middle East, the Balkans and Caucasus. Some sessions were dedicated to the issues of international trade, arms control, climate change, and cyber technologies.



Heads of state and government, speakers of parliaments, leaders of international organizations took the floor at the conference that gathered over 600 delegates, including 35 heads of state and governments, 50 ministers of foreign affairs, as well as 30 ministers of defense. Senate Speaker Toqayev participated in a number of panel sessions.