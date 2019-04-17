Kazakh Senate Speaker, British Minister of State for Europe and Americas meet

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has met with Sir Alan Duncan, the Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, Member of Parliament.

Duncan handed Dariga Nazarbayeva a letter on behalf of the Lord Speaker of the House of Lords in the Parliament of the United Kingdom, Peter Norman Fowler, conveying congratulations on her election as the Speaker of the Kazakh Senate. In his letter Fowler expressed confidence in further strengthening of ties between the upper chambers of the legislative bodies of the two states.



The British Minister noted high interest of London in political processes and transformations in Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh Speaker told about the political processes occurring in the country. According to her, the snap presidential election set for June 9 would become an important step on the way of development of the country's political system.



The sides debated the current states and prospects for bilateral relations, paid great attention to the development of inter-parliamentary ties.