Kazakh Senate Speaker casts his vote in parliamentary elections

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Maulen Ashimbayev cast his vote in the elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan at polling station number 111, situated at the National Library, Kazinform reports.

As earlier reported, elections to the Majilis and Maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan are being held today, January 10. 10,060 polling stations opened across the country and outside.

As of 08:00 a.m. Nur-Sultan time all 9,994 ballot stations in Kazakhstan and 17 at Kazakhstan representations overseas opened, 49 polling stations abroad are to proceed to voting with respect to time zone.