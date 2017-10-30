Kazakh Senate Speaker discusses cooperation with UNODC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Yuri Fedotov, Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime with the rank of Under-Secretary-General and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

During the meeting, Speaker Tokayev highly appreciated day-to-day functioning of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, adding that its work is efficient and purposeful. Mr. Tokayev also noted that Kazakhstan will continue to provide all-out support to the UN across all of the organization's activities.



Mr. Fedotov, in turn, briefed the Kazakh Senate Speaker on UNODC's work and plans in terms of counteraction to illicit drug trafficking and other forms of transnational organized crime.



