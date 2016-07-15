Kazakh Senate Speaker extends condolences over Nice attack

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has extended condolences to the victims of the Nice truck attack.

Speaker Tokayev took to his Twitter to express condolences: "I extend my condolences to the victims of the odious attack in Nice. Many people are dead, including children. It is necessary to join efforts in fight against terrorism."



Earlier it was reported that a truck ploughed into a crowd during Bastille Day celebrations in Nice, France on July 14. The truck reportedly travelled 2km down the promenade hitting dozens people to death.



President of France Francois Hollande condemned the terrorist attack. According to reports, Russians are among those killed and injured.



The 31-year-old attacker was identified as a man of Tunisian origin who lived in Nice.