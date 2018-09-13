Kazakh Senate Speaker extends gratitude to U.S. Ambassador Krol

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Ambassador of the United States to Kazakhstan George A. Krol on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, the Senate press service informs.

Noting the U.S. Ambassador's substantial contribution to the development of bilateral relations, Tokayev emphasized the historic significance of the official visit of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to Washington in January this year. The paramount outcome of the talks with President Donald Trump was the Joint Statement on an Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States for the 21st century.

Speaking about the importance of further development of inter-parliamentary ties, the interlocutors highlighted the need for intensification. In particular, Mr. Tokayev said that the more members and staff of the U.S. Congress will come to Kazakhstan, the more people in the U.S. will get to know about the country, its domestic and foreign policies.

The sides stressed that the strategic nature of cooperation and partnership between Kazakhstan and the United States is an essential element in the process of strengthening security in Central Asia.

Referring to the aggravation of the international situation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, underlined the readiness of the Leader of Kazakhstan to help ease tensions. According to the Senate Chairman, the policy of enhancing cooperation for the sake of peace, security, and disarmament remains consistent, principled regardless of any situation.