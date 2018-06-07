Kazakh Senate Speaker held talks in Vatican and Italy

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev paid a visit to vatikan and Italy, the chamber's press service said. Tokayev held talks with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State on key issues of the international agenda.

The Senate Speaker noted that for the past 26 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Vatican the parties have been enjoying constructive cooperation based on mutual understanding and high-level confidence. The visit of Pope John Paul II to Astana in 2001 was a landmark event.



According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan remembers the visit well and regards the visit as the high appreciation of the domestic and foreign policies of Kazakhstan that is a home to many nations and confessions, including Catholics. The parties noted affinity of positions of the two states in issues of strengthening global security and continuation of a dialogue between the confessions, cultures and civilizations.



