Kazakh Senate Speaker meets WHO Director-General

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Qasym-Jomart Toqayev has received today Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Senate's press service.

At the meeting, Qasym-Jomart Toqayev thanked Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for supporting the WHO Global Conference on the occasion of the 40th Anniversary of the Alma-Ata Declaration on Primary Health Care.

"For Kazakhstan, it is a big step forward. You have reason to be proud of your work," said Toqayev. He said that Kazakhstan is absolutely committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals outlined in the 2030 Development Agenda.

The Director-General noted the historic significance of the Conference, stressing that the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care adopted at the end of the Conference will be of key importance in ensuring the accessibility of modern-technology medical services for the population.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasized that Kazakhstan can and should be a leader in providing primary health care, adding that this may become a brand of Kazakhstan. In his opinion, Kazakhstan's health policy can set an example for developing countries. He also mentioned that WHO had already begun work on how to translate the language of the Declaration into the language of action.



The head of the Senate highlighted the WHO's success in coordinating international activities in the field of health within the UN, informed the interlocutor about the crucial aspects of the State-of-the-Nation Address by the President of Kazakhstan, in particular, about the goal to raise the expenditure for education, science and health to 10 percent of GDP.



The Director of the WHO Regional Office for Europe, Zsuzsanna Jakab, expressed her satisfaction with the progressive development of health care in our country, the work to reduce infant and child mortality rates, and the fight against tobacco. In her opinion, the opening of the UN House in Almaty is of great importance not only for Kazakhstan but also for the entire region. Ms. Jacab also expressed hope that the long-term cooperation will be strengthened.

Qasym-Jomart Toqayev expressed the Senate's readiness to legislatively support the international efforts aimed at improving the health of Kazakhstanis.