Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with Iranian, Russian colleagues in Moscow (PHOTO)

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met with his Iranian counterpart Majilis Speaker Ali Larijani on the margins of the first Eurasia Parliamentary meeting in Moscow on Tuesday.

During the meeting the sides praised the outcomes of President Nursultan Nazarbayev's recent official visit to Iran where the countries agreed to step up commercial and economic cooperation.

Tokayev and Larijani also touched upon the problems of regional security and stressed the need to coordinate joint efforts in order to fight extremism.

The Kazakh Senate Speaker invited Iranian parliamentarians to partake in the upcoming international conference Religions against terrorism set to be held in Astana on May 31.

Additionally, Mr. Tokayev met with Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko. The sides exchanged views on the state of inter-parliamentary cooperation, regional integration and situation in the world. Ms Matviyenko's forthcoming visit to Kazakhstan this May was discussed as well.













