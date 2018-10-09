Kazakh Senate Speaker meets with reps of UN Secretary General and Vatican

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Speaker of the Kazakh Senate, head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has met today with High Representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser within the framework of the upcoming Congress.

Tokayev thanked Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser for constant support to the Astana forum, in particular, for contribution to the organization of the UN Security Council Arria Formula Meeting held April this year. A presentation of the goals and the concept of the Congress took place as part of the meeting.



At the meeting with Monsignor Khaled Akasheh, head of the Islamic relations office at the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue (PCID) at the Vatican City, Tokayev highly appreciated activities of the Roman Catholic Church in maintaining peace and solidarity, development of a dialogue among civilizations and religions and expressed gratitude for supporting the Astana forum.



Khaled Akasheh expressed interest in the Nazarbayev centre being built for a dialogue among confessions and civilization stressing that Vatican fully shares high ideas of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.



