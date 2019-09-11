Kazakh Senate Speaker, Palestinian Ambassador debate investment cooperation issues

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva received Ambassador of Palestine to Kazakhstan Montaser Abu Zeid, the Chamber’s press service reports.

The diplomat conveyed congratulations to the Senate Speaker on behalf of the Palestinian National Council on her election as the chairwoman of the Upper Chamber of the Kazakh Parliament and wished her success.

He also expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its support and cooperation in the key issues of the international agenda.

The parties debated the opportunities for widening investment cooperation, facilitating visa regime for the nationals of Palestine.