Kazakh Senate Speaker received foreign ambassadors

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received ambassadors of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan and Japan accredited in Kazakhstan at their request, the Senate's press service reports.

Greeting new Ambassador of Armenia to Kazakhstan Gagik Galachyan the Senate Speaker congratulated Armenia on the successful holding of early parliamentary elections and expressed interest in extending friendly inter-parliamentary relations. Tokayev also stressed the priority significance of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Armenia within CSTO and EAEU and other international organizations.



In a meeting with Kyrgyz Ambassador Jeenbek Kulubayev Tokayev highlighted close cooperation between legislative bodies of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan within the CIS PA, CSTO PA and OSCE PA. the sides shared views on opportunities for further development of regional tourist routes, including those running along the ancient Silk Road.



Tokayev and Turkmen Ambassador Toily Komekov exchanged views on a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda.



Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated Japan's Ambassador Tatsuhiko Kasai on the beginning of his work in Astana and expressed confidence that his activity would contribute greatly to the further promotion of the political dialogue, deepening of trade and economic and investment ties. The sides also debated the ways for further development of the inter-parliamentary dialogue.