Kazakh Senate Speaker receives ambassadors of Cuba and UK
The Cuban diplomat informed on the results of the parliamentary elections held in March.
The Ambassador also highlighted good opportunities for win-win cooperation in the fields of medicine, sports, tourism, and law enforcement. He expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for the principled stance in supporting Cuba in the UN.
Receiving the Ambassador of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the diplomat's extensive experience will help strengthen mutually-advantageous cooperation between the two countries. The Speaker stressed that Kazakhstan regards the UK as a very important trade and investment partner, and is supportive of developing the political dialogue including between the parliaments of the two countries.
The Chairman of the Senate informed the British diplomat on the results of the Kazakh Parliament's activities within the last session, when 84 legislative enactments were passed.