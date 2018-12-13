Kazakh Senate Speaker receives Genertec Chairman

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - At the Thursday meeting, Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Qasym Jomart Toqayev has extended his congratulations to Chairman of China General Technology Holding (Genertec) Lu Yimin on signing the largest investment agreement on modernization of Kazakhstan's car making industry, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

This agreement, according to Speaker Toqayev, has been widely covered by international mass media as a major event in the sphere of trade and investment.



Lu Yimin informed the Kazakh side of Genertec's plans to implement the agreements achieved as well as new projects in Kazakhstan.



The Kazakh Senate Speaker stressed Kazakhstan considers cooperation with China ‘a priority'. Toqayev also pointed out the importance of joint efforts in the implementation of the new strategy of the Silk Road proclaimed by Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Astana five years ago.



Speaker Toqayev continued by emphasizing the role of Kazakh and Chinese parliaments in promoting bilateral political, economic and investment cooperation. He said that a visit of Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of the People's Republic of China Li Zhanshu to Kazakhstan might give a new momentum to inter-parliamentary dialogue.