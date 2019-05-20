Kazakh Senate Speaker, UN Assistant Secretary- General meet in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Dariga Nazarbayeva has met today with United Nations Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenča, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the problems of maintaining security in Central Asia as well as the issues of regional cooperation and international agenda.



The Senate Speaker stressed that Kazakhstan firmly supports the UN's leading role in the solution of the most acute threats to the international security. "Today the UN is the only global organization which can unite efforts of the international community to ensure peace and security. Kazakhstan has always demonstrated its commitment to the principles and values of this Organization," Dariga Nazarbayeva said.



Praising Kazakhstan's special role in ensuring global security, Miroslav Jenča pointed out that the UN highly appreciated the contribution of the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, into the process of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation as well as Kazakhstan's important initiatives aimed at regulating the Syrian process and Afghan problem.



"Kazakhstan is interested in stable, economically sustainable and secure development of Afghanistan. Afghanistan is not a threat, it is an important partner," Dariga Nazarbayeva said.



Miroslav Jenča, in turn, thanked Kazakhstan for supporting the UN's crucial initiatives, especially the reform of the UN Development System initiated by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres. "Kazakhstan greatly contributes to the cause of peace, stability and security. We do appreciate it and would like to thank for active cooperation," he added.