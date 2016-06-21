Kazakh Senate Speaker, UNAIDS Executive Director met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has met today with the UN Under-Secretary General, UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé.

At the meeting, the Senate Speaker noted that Kazakhstan highly appreciates UNAIDS in fighting the AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. "The issues of fighting the HIV/AIDS have been included into the strategic documents of Kazakhstan Government and Salamatty Kazakhstan Healthcare Development Program," said K.Tokayev and emphasized the importance of opening of a Subergional office for Central Asia on fighting the spread of HIV/AIDS.



In turn, M. Sidibé praised the measures of the Kazakh Government on fighting the HIV/AIDS and thanked the country's leadership for a wide support of the UNAIDS' activity.



According to the WHO experts, the spread of HIV-infection in Kazakhstan makes 0.1% that is lower compared to other CA countries and less than worldwide average indicator by 1.1%.