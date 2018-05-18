Kazakh Senate Speaker, UNCTAD Secretary General had talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Mukhisa Kituyi, Secretary-General of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), shared views on prospects for bilateral cooperation.

Tokayev told about the realization of the 100 Specific Steps National Plan and Third Modernization Program, initiated by President Nazarbayev, focused efforts to provide favorable business environment and investment climate in Kazakhstan.



The parties debated development of transport and logistics potential of Kazakhstan, realization of the Nurly Zhol program.



Kazakh Speaker highly appreciated UNCTAD contribution to expanding regional trade relations, strengthening economic and transport potential of landlocked countries that contribute to their integration into international trade.



Mukhisa Kituyi confirmed UNCTAD plans to widen mutual benefit cooperation and impelemting joint projects with Kazakhstan.