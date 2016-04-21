  • kz
    Kazakh Senate terminates powers of MP Turlashov

    11:05, 21 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament have voted for termination of powers of MP Lazzat Turlashov at a plenary session today.

    "Due to recent appointment of Mr. Turlashov as deputy akim (governor) of Almaty region we need to consider the termination of his powers as a senator," member of the Central Election Committee of Kazakhstan Lyazzat Suleimen said at the session.
    After the MPs voted unanimously for termination of Turlashov's power, Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev wished him great success with his new role.

