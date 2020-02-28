  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Senator suggests launching agrarian TV channel

    13:40, 28 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Senate deputy Duissengazy Mussin suggested launching a specialized channel for farmers, Kazinform reports.

    According to him, the key problem of rural development is a lack of information.

    «Farmers should be aware of advanced technologies, measures of state support, legislation amendments, marketing,» the deputy told parliamentary hearings on the agro-industrial complex development.

    «It is crucial to promote the industry, promulgate science, advanced experience and know-how. To this end it is essential to build a specialized TV channel for farmers,» he resumed.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development Senate Agriculture
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!