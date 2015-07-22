Kazakh senator unveils new mosque in Akmola region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senator Zhabal Yergaliyev has paid a visit to Korgalzhyn district in Akmola region where he familiarized with socioeconomic development of the district.

Senator Yergaliyev participated in the unveiling ceremony of a mosque in one of the local villages. At the ceremony, he praised President Nazarbayev's well-balanced domestic and foreign policy. "Thanks to his policy," the MP said, "Kazakhstan enjoys peace, accord and stable inter-faith relations". Having congratulated the residents of the village on the opening of the mosque, the member of the Kazakh Senate said ‘it is important to preserve peace and stability in society'. While in the region, Senator Yergaliyev also took part in the opening ceremony of the regional spartakiad "Akbidai-2015".