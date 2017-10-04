Kazakh senators attend OSCE PA meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Parliamentary delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan consisting of Dulat Kustavletov and Mikhail Bortnik are in Andorra la Vella for the 2017 Autumn Meeting of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Senate's press service.

The meeting is due to run through October 5.



The Kazakhstani MPs are participating in the forum themed Security in the OSCE Area: New Challenges, New Tasks focusing on the problems of cyber security, environmental security and education.