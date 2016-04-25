Kazakh senators partake in 9th ASEP Meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Members of the Kazakh Senate Kairat Ishchanov and Muratbai Zholdasbayev took part in the 9th Asia-Europe Parliament Partnership (ASEP) Meeting in Ulan Bator, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

At the plenary session Vice Speaker of the Mongolian Parliament Mieegombyn Enhbold stressed that Mongolia strives to make its contribution to the development of dialogue and intensification of trade and investment contacts between Asia and Europe.

Participants of the meeting adopted the ASEP Declaration reflecting coherent approaches to key global and regional problems.

Participating in the meeting were parliamentarians from India, Italy, Pakistan, Thailand, Australia, Indonesia, Finland, Hungary, Poland, Vietnam and Spain.

On the sidelines of the meeting Kazakhstani MPs met with Vice Speaker Enhbold in order to discuss prospects of cooperation between the Kazakh and Mongolian parliaments.