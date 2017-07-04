Kazakh senators partake in PACE session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputies of the Kazakh Senate Rashit Akimov, Askar Beissenbayev and Ali Bektayev have attended the annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe in Strasbourg, Kazinform reports with reference to the Senate press service.

The agenda of the PACE session included such issues as the situation in Belarus, the problems of corruption and parliamentary control over it, as well as political influence on independent media and journalists. The members of the Council of Europe discussed the migration crisis in Europe and the integration of the refugees. In addition, the Parliamentary Assembly reviewed the progress made with regard to the European Court of Human Rights's decisions.

During the trip, the Kazakh senators held meetings with their European counterparts.