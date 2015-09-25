Kazakh senators partook in Eurasian Women&#39;s Forum in St.-Petersburg

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The deputies of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Ludmila Poltorabatko, Olga Perepechina and Mikhail Bortnik are participating in the Eurasian Women's Forum in Saint-Petersburg, Senate's press service says

Mikhail Bortnik who is a member of the National Commission for Women, Family and Gender Affairs presented a report on "People's Assembly of Kazakhstan - Guarantor of Social Security". In his speech, the Senator told that Kazakhstan's model of inter-ethnic and inter-faith harmony had become a reality and meets the requirements of the global community development. He informed that the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan marks its 20th jubilee in 2015. "Over the years of its functioning, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has transformed from a consultative-advisory structure under the Kazakh President into a constitutional body with its own legal framework and socio-political status," he said. The senator also drew the participants' attention to the objectives set by the Kazakh President at the 22nd session of the Assembly the implementation of which requires the Assembly's direct participation. These are: development of all-Kazakhstan culture, strengthening unity of people based on common spiritual and moral values, patriotic upbringing of youth, further development of the state language of the country and trilingual education, ensuring public control in a transparent state, prevention of politicization of inter-ethnic relations as well as strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties with the partners within the Eurasian Economic Union.