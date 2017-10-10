Kazakh senators take part in PACE session

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators Saule Aitpayeva and Sergey Plotnikov are taking part in the 4th annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in Strasbourg, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakh Senate's press service.

Parliamentarians of the Council of Europe will discuss the PACE mission's report on parliamentary elections in Albania. Also on the agenda are debates on the functioning of democratic institutions in Azerbaijan and priorities of the country in the Council of Europe, the activities of the OECD in 2016-2017 and development of partnership with the Jordanian Parliament.



Utmost attention will be paid to prosecuting and punishing crimes against humanity committed by Daesh and the situation in Myanmar.