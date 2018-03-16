  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh senators to monitor presidential elections in Russia

    16:53, 16 March 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani senators will monitor the upcoming presidential elections in Russia scheduled to be held on March 18, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

    Kazakhstani MPs Gumar Dyussembayev, Yedil Mamytbekov, and Nariman Turegaliyev will be a part of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly mission during the Russian presidential elections.

    MP Mikhail Bortnik will represent the CSTO PA at the elections.

    The OSCE PA mission will include senators Rashit Akimov, Saule Aitpayeva, Vladimir Volkov, Dulat Kustavletov, and Tuleubek Mukashev.
    The Federation Council of the Russian Federation invited Kazakhstani lawmakers Mukhtar Dzhumagaziyev, Bakhytzhan Zhumagulov, Sergei Plotnikov, and Bakytbai Chelpekov to monitor elections in Russia.

    The senators are planning to visit electoral districts in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Kazan, Astrakhan, and Kurgan.

    Tags:
    Russia Kazakhstan Parliament Senate Elections
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!