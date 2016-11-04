Kazakh, Serbian leaders had telephone conversation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has had a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Serbia Tomislav Nikolić today.

The sides discussed the relevant issues of interaction including the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of the Kazakh President to Belgrade on August 23-25, 2016.

Both countries’ leaders confirmed their readiness for close joint work to further strengthen the friendly Kazakh-Serbian relations.

The heads of state emphasized the importance of the oncoming visit of Serbian Prime Minister A.Vucic to Kazakhstan in November 2016 for further deepening of cooperation.

The telephone talk was initiated by the Serbian side.