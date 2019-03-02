Kazakh, Serbian parliamentarians met in Belgrade

BELGRADE. KAZINFORM On March 1, at an invitation of the People's Assembly of the Republic of Serbia, the deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament paid a working visit to Belgrade, Kazinform reports.

Chairperson of the Majilis Committee for Finance and Budget Gulzhana Karagussova and member of the Committee for Legislation and Judicial Reform Anar Zhailganova met with Deputy Speaker of the People's Assembly of Serbia Vladimir Marinkovic as well as with the members of Serbia-Kazakhstan Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group. The Kazakh deputies highly praised the level of the bilateral cooperation and noted that ‘friendly and trustful relations between the two countries' leaders have been a pledge of its dynamic development.'



The Serbian colleagues were informed about the objectives set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev at the 20th Jubilee Congress of Nur Otan Party. It was stressed that the main goal was to ensure social support to disadvantaged groups of population as well as to improve wellbeing of the population.



The parties agreed on the importance of strengthening the inter-parliamentary cooperation as the main component of the Kazakh-Serbian relations. The sides expressed readiness to establish the contacts between the factions and committees of the two countries' parliaments.



The Serbian side was extended an invitation to participate in the 4th Conference of the Eurasian Parliaments' Speakers ‘Big Eurasia: Dialogue. Trust. Partnership' scheduled for September 23-24, 2019 in Astana. The letter of invitation was addressed to Speaker of the Serbian Parliament Maja Gojkovic on behalf of heads of the Kazakh, Russian and Korean parliaments.



In turn, Deputy Speaker of the Serbian People's Assembly Vladimir Marinkovic thanked the Kazakh side for the invitation and highly praised Kazakhstan's commitment to the policy of peace and trust support at the international arena. In his words, the large-scale inter-parliamentary event to be held in Astana in September is a bright example of such commitment. He added that the Serbian side will be represented at the event at the highest level.