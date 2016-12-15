  • kz
    Kazakh short film wins prize at int'l film festival in Kyrgyzstan

    21:15, 15 December 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani director Berik Zhakhanov won prize for his work on a short film at the International Film Festival of the CIS countries, Baltic States and Georgia in Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform has learnt from the organizing committee of the festival.

    Berik Zhakhanov was named the Best Director for Yerkek short film. Raisa feature film directed by a Moldovan director took home the main prize of the festival.

    The jury of the festival consisted of Darezhan Omirbayev, Ella Manzheyeva, Taalaibek Kulmendeyev and others.

    Kyrgyzstan Kazakhstan Culture Events
