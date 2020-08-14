Kazakh short-length film awarded at Locarno Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The short-length film History of Civilization directed by Kazakhstani Zhannat Alzhanova was awarded at the Film Festival held in Locarno, Switzerland.

It won Pardini d'argento (Silver Leopard Prize), Zhannat Alzhanova’s Facebook account reads.

The Locarno Film Festival is held annually in the Swiss-Italian town of Locarno, right in the heart of Europe. It brings together a great number of cinematographers and cinemagoers. Its main prize is the Golden Leopard.