Kazakh short-track speed skater Azhgaliyev claims silver at 2018 ISU World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani short-track speed skater Abzal Azhgaliyev scored silver at the 2018 ISU World Cup Short Track setting Kazakhstan's new record, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Olympic Committee.

The first big international speed skating event was quite successful for Team Kazakhstan. Our athletes demonstrated good results and their readiness to fight for medals at the international level.



Azhgaliyev came second in the Men's 500m finals crossing the finish line at 40.136. Gold went to Olympic champion Wu Dajing of China who covered the distance in 39.915. Hungarian Shaolin Sandor Liu came in third (40.194).



Another Kazakhstani speed skater Yerkebulan Shamukhanov finished fifth in the Men's 1,000m finals.