ASTANA. KAZINFORM The International Boxing Organization has updated its monthly ranking, Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Kanat Islam climbed up from the 60th line to the 48th in super welterweight. Beibut Shumenov moved from the 11th position to the 10th in light heavyweight, while Issa Akberdayev improved his ranking having moved up to the 32nd line from the 33rd.