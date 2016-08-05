  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Shvedova and Voskoboeva to take on Chinese Taipei pair in Rio

    10:46, 05 August 2016
    Photo: None
    RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Tennis seeds have been announced for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai reports.

    Kazakhstani tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboeva will take on Chinese Taipei pair Chuang Chia-jung Hsieh Su-wei in the first-round match.

    If the Kazakh duo advances to the next round, they will clash with tennis players from Spain and Brazil.

    Earlier Kazinform reported that Yaroslava Shvedova will replace Galina Voskoboeva, who had to withdraw due to an injury, in women's singles. The Kazakhstani is set to play with Japanese Mikasi Doi in the opening round of the Rio Olympics. If successful, Shvedova will face Aussie Sam Stosur in the second-round match.

    The first tennis events at the Rio Olympics are scheduled to take place on August 6.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport 2016 Olympic Games News Olympic Games
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!