Kazakh Shvedova and Voskoboeva to take on Chinese Taipei pair in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO. KAZINFORM - Tennis seeds have been announced for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform correspondent Kunsultan Otarbai reports.

Kazakhstani tennis players Yaroslava Shvedova and Galina Voskoboeva will take on Chinese Taipei pair Chuang Chia-jung Hsieh Su-wei in the first-round match.



If the Kazakh duo advances to the next round, they will clash with tennis players from Spain and Brazil.



Earlier Kazinform reported that Yaroslava Shvedova will replace Galina Voskoboeva, who had to withdraw due to an injury, in women's singles. The Kazakhstani is set to play with Japanese Mikasi Doi in the opening round of the Rio Olympics. If successful, Shvedova will face Aussie Sam Stosur in the second-round match.



The first tennis events at the Rio Olympics are scheduled to take place on August 6.