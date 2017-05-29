Kazakh Shvedova back in WTA Top 50

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Angelique Kerber of Germany (7,035 points) still tops the WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

American Serena Williams (6,110 points) and Czech Karolina Pliskova (6,100) are ranked 2nd and third respectively.



Unfortunately, Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan (1,550 points) slid one spot down to №29. Yaroslava Shvedova (1,172 points), on the contrary, jumped from №51 to №45. Kazakh Zarina Diyas fell five spots down to №187.