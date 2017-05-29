  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh Shvedova back in WTA Top 50

    10:21, 29 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Angelique Kerber of Germany (7,035 points) still tops the WTA rankings this week, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    American Serena Williams (6,110 points) and Czech Karolina Pliskova (6,100) are ranked 2nd and third respectively.

    Unfortunately, Yulia Putintseva from Kazakhstan (1,550 points) slid one spot down to №29. Yaroslava Shvedova (1,172 points), on the contrary, jumped from №51 to №45. Kazakh Zarina Diyas fell five spots down to №187.

     

     

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!