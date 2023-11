ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan advanced to the fourth round of the 2016 Wimbledon in London by eliminating Sabine Lisicki, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Shvedova needed 1h 16 min to stun the German in straight sets 7-6, 6-1.



In the quarterfinal-match the Kazakhstani will face with Czech Lucie Safarova seeded 28th at the tournament.



Source: Sports.kz