ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 2010 Wimbledon doubles champion Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan advanced to the second round of the 2016 Wimbledon in London on Monday.

Shvedova edged out Julia Goerges from Germany in straight sets 7-5, 6-4, according to Sports.kz.



The Kazakhstani who reached the 4th round of Wimbledon in 2012 and 2014 will face the 17th-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine in next round.