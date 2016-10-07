Kazakh Shvedova eases into China Open quarterfinals

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has strolled into the quarterfinals of the 2016 China Open in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

World №39 Shvedova stunned French Alize Cornet in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

The 29-year-old Kazakhstani needed 1 hour 47 min to eliminate the 26-year-old Cornet and take their head-to-head rivalry to 2:2.

Next up for Shvedova is world №3 Agnieszka Radwanska who devastated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1.

The prize fund of the tournament that will run in the Chinese capital through October 9 exceeds $5 million.