    Kazakh Shvedova eases into China Open quarterfinals

    13:52, 07 October 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has strolled into the quarterfinals of the 2016 China Open in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    World №39 Shvedova stunned French Alize Cornet in straight sets 6-2, 6-4.

    The 29-year-old Kazakhstani needed 1 hour 47 min to eliminate the 26-year-old Cornet and take their head-to-head rivalry to 2:2.

    Next up for Shvedova is world №3 Agnieszka Radwanska who devastated Caroline Wozniacki 6-3, 6-1.

    The prize fund of the tournament that will run in the Chinese capital through October 9 exceeds $5 million.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
