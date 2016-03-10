  • kz
    Kazakh Shvedova eases into Indiana Wells second round

    11:39, 10 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan sneaked into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indiana Wells after a hard-won opening match, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The 28-year-old Shvedova edged out Czech Kristina Pliskova in a three-set match. The Kazakhstani needed 2h 21 min to eliminate Pliskova 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.
    Shvedova will face off with №11 seed Lucie Safarova in the next round.
    The prize fund of the tournament exceeds $6.8 million.

