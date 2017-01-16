  • kz
    Kazakh Shvedova loses at the start of Australian Open

    09:10, 16 January 2017
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan has crashed out of the 2017 Australian Open in Melbourne, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Romanian Irina-Camelia Begu seeded 27th at the tournament outplayed Shvedova in a three-set match 5-7, 6-3, 6-4.

    The match lasted for 2 hours 18 minutes.

    After losing in the singles' opening match, Shvedova will continue her AO campaign together with American Vania King. The 8th-seeded Kazakh-American duo is expected to play against Chinese Qiang Wang and Thai Varatchaya Wongteanchai.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis Top Story
