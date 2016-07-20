  • kz
    Kazakh Shvedova retires mid-match in Sweden

    20:17, 20 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - World №48 Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan had to retire mid-match at the Ericsson Open in Bastad in Sweden, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    The Kazakhstani faced 26-year-old Mona Barthel of Germany ranked 79th in the world in the first-round match.

    Shvedova won the first set 6-4, but lost the second one 3-6. She was forced to retire being 0-3 down in the third set due to injury.

    Mona Barthel will next face Italian Karin Knapp.

    Source: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
