Kazakh Shvedova stuns world №8 at China Open

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan had a successful start at the 2016 China Open in Beijing, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The 28-year-old Shvedova outplayed world №8 Carla Suarez Navarro in straight sets 6-1, 6-2 taking their head-to-head rivalry to 3:1.



In the second round the Kazakhstani will face Belinda Bencic from Switzerland who defeated German Annika Beck in the opening round.



It should be noted that the prize fund of the tournament exceeds $5,4 million. Launched as a Tier II event in 2004, China Open was upgraded to Premier status in 2009.