Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen announces world tour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani singer Dimash Kudaibergen has announced his upcoming world tour via official Instagram account.

"My dear friends. I am happy to announce that we start my first world tour. Thank you all for your support. I love you very much. Really looking forward to," Dimash captioned the official poster of his world tour on Instagram.



The crooner kept details of the upcoming world tour under wraps.



Kudaibergen rose to stardom after becoming the runner-up of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer 2017. His first solo show Bastau (Beginning) was held in Astana on June 27, 2017. Over 30,000 fans from all corners of the world came to support their idol at the Astana Arena.