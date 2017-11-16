Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen announces world tour
"My dear friends. I am happy to announce that we start my first world tour. Thank you all for your support. I love you very much. Really looking forward to," Dimash captioned the official poster of his world tour on Instagram.
The crooner kept details of the upcoming world tour under wraps.
Kudaibergen rose to stardom after becoming the runner-up of the Chinese reality show I Am a Singer 2017. His first solo show Bastau (Beginning) was held in Astana on June 27, 2017. Over 30,000 fans from all corners of the world came to support their idol at the Astana Arena.
D-dynasty. WORLD LIVE TOUR. Әсемпаз болма әрнеге, Өнерпаз болсаң, арқалан. Сен де-бір кірпіш дүниеге, Кетігін тап та, бар, қалан! (Абай Құнанбайұлы) Армандар орындалады. Менің алғашқы əлемдік турнемде жүздескенше достар!Қолдауларыңызға рахмет! __________________________________________ My dear friends. I am happy to announce that we start my first world tour. Thank you all for your support. I love you very much.Really looking forward to. ________________________________ Дорогие друзья. Я рад сообщить что мы начинаем мое первое мировое турне. Спасибо всем за поддержку!! Люблю!! ________________________________ 亲爱的朋友。我高兴地宣布，我们开始我的第一次世界旅游。谢谢你们的支持。我爱你很多。真的期待。 #DQ #DIMASH #DEARS
Публикация от Димаш ҚҰДАЙБЕРГЕН (@kudaibergenov.dimash) Ноя 16 2017 в 4:04 PST