Kazakh singer Sharapova devotes her new song to GGG

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani singer Diana Sharapova will soon present a music video about undefeated boxer Gennady Golovkin.

"The music video is devoted to Gennady Golovkin. Indeed, Gennady is the king of the ring, the king of modern boxing, professional sportsman of Kazakhstan, who has never been defeated. He is a real phenomenon for me and for the entire world. I am honored to sing a song about him," she says.



Diana thanked also the author of the lyrics - Serzhan Kairbayev. According to him, Kazakh athletes who participated in Rio Olympic Games starred in the music video shot in August.



Recall that on September 10, Gennady Golovkin will fight vs. Kell Brook at London's O2 arena. The bout will be broadcast live on Kazsport and Kazakhstan TV Channels.



The fight will start at 11:00p.m. Astana time.