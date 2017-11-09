Kazakh singer takes part in Anna German song festival in Warsaw

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Singers from Poland, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Italy took part in the 4th International Anna German Song Festival at the Arnold Szyfman Polski Theatre in Warsaw, the Kazakh Foreign Office's press service reports.

At the festival, Kazakhstan was represented by young singer Ali Kutpleu. The main goal and mission of the event is to present and popularize the art of the prominent Polish singer Anna German and promote young performers.

This year, the event was held under an honorary patronage of the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland, as well as the Vice-President of the European Parliament Ryszard Czarnecki.