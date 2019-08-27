  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh singer wins 2nd prize at Montecatini Opera Competition 2019

    12:16, 27 August 2019
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The leading soloist of the Abai State Academic Opera and Ballet Theater Zarina Altynbayeva became the laureate of the Montecatini Opera Competition 2019 to win the second prize.

    According to her PR manager, Parma Opera offered Altynbayeva a contract. Besides, she was offered to enter into another contract for taking part in the Montecatini Opera Festival.

    The competition was held in August in Montecatini, Toscana, with Italy, Austria, Russia, Japan, South Korea, the U.S., China taking part in it. It consisted of three stages bringing together 90 contestants, 15 of them reached the final.

    Tags:
    Culture Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!